iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Three homes south of Montreal damaged by early morning fire, investigation continues

FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Three homes in Marieville, about 45 minutes southeast of Montreal, were damaged by fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called at 3:45 a.m. Monday to respond to the blaze on St-Césaire Street.

The flames spread to three residences. Some of the buildings were still under construction, but one house was occupied and the people had to be evacuated from the home.

The investigation to determine the cause of the blaze has been turned over to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), confirmed spokesperson Aurélie Guindon.

An analysis of the scene, as well as forensic examinations will be conducted during the day on Monday to determine the cause of the blaze.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 9, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error