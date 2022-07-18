iHeartRadio
Three in hospital after Quebec crash with tractor, police suspect impaired driving

A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have arrested a man on suspicion of impaired driving after he allegedly caused an accident that left three people injured.

Police responded to a call at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday for a collision on Highway 382 in Fugèreville, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

According to the SQ spokesperson, a vehicle collided with the rear of a tractor towing a trailer.

Three people were on board the vehicle, the driver, a passenger and a child. All three were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver was subsequently arrested by police due to indications that he was allegedly impaired at the time of the accident. A blood sample was requested for analysis.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published on July 18, 2022

