Three people were rushed to hospital suffering following a shooting in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve on Saturday evening.

Police received two 911 calls at 7 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found one victim on Albanie Ave. and two others on du Quesne.

The victims included one 19-year old woman and two men, aged 24 and 26. Police say they are out of danger.

No arrests have yet been made.