Three injured in Sorel-Tracy car crash

Three men were injured, one seriously, in a collision in Sorel-Tracy on Thursday evening.

The accident happened at the intersection of Fiset Blvd. and de la Valliere at 4 p.m.

Two 18-year old men were sitting in one of the vehicles. Both men were taken to hospital and a Surete du Quebec spokesperson said they fear for one of their lives.

The 48-year-old man driving the second vehicle was also injured, though the SQ said his injuries are not life threatening.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 5, 2021.