Three men arrested after alleged kidnapping, police pursuit in Montreal

Three young men have been arrested following a police pursuit through Montreal streets after an alleged kidnapping in Laval.

The incident started around 7 p.m. in the parking lot in front of a Mobilia store near Cure-Labelle Boulevard and the 440 Highway.

Three young men, around the ages of 17 or 18, allegedly forced a 17-year-old male who was in the parking lot to get into a car with them, according to Laval Police Sgt. Geneviève Major.

She added that it is believed the car then took the 440 and then Highway 15 into Montreal.

Laval police caught up with the car on Highway 40 in Montreal, and when the driver would not stop, a police pursuit began, lasting five to six minutes through city streets until it came to a stop near the Jean-Talon market.

The occupants then got out of the car and fled on foot.

Police pursued the suspects on foot and arrested the three men.

Exactly what charges they might face is still being determined, Major said.

The victim was located unharmed.