Three men arrested in connection with Quebec puppy thefts

Three young Quebec men were arrested Wednesday in connection with several puppy thefts in 2021.

Last fall, breeders from various regions around Quebec reported stolen puppies, usually French bulldogs that were advertised online.

The suspects allegedly appeared at the listed addresses and use force — sometimes involving prohibited weapons, such as pepper spray — to make off with the dogs.

In October 2021, an 18-year-old man suspect was arrested in Thurso, Que. His arrest eventually led provincial police to track down another group of suspects a year later.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested Mohammed Bjitar and Algo Brian Fotso Youmby, both 19, from Laval, and Denzel Lina, 19, from Blainville.

The trio appeared in court to face charges related to breaking and entering, robbery, possessing a prohibited weapon and carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes.

Two of the three men arrested were already detained in Montreal institutions. The third was placed into custody following his arrest.

Police say they are still investigating the thefts and more could follow.