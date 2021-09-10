Three men arrested, weapons seized in connection to series of shootings

Laval police seized a cache of weapons and arrested three suspects in connection with gun violence in recent months, they announced Friday.

SAINT-ROSE SHOOTING

Joseph Abou Rhajili was arrested in connection with a Aug. 19 shooting in the Sainte-Rose neighbourhood.

"The next day, while police were checking the area, the suspect, Joseph Abou Rhajili, was seen fleeing, leaving a loaded handgun on the ground," the SPL said in a news release.

Rhajili appeared at the Laval courthouse on a possession of a prohibited weapon charge and is in custody. He'll be back in court Sept. 14.

SHOOTING IN CHOMEDEY PARKING LOT

Leslie Fosu was arrested Thursday and appeared in court on charges of possessing and discharging a firearm in relation to a June 3 shooting in a parking lot on Levesque Blvd. in the Chomedey neighbourhood.

Police say suspects pulled a handgun and fired several shots at a vehicle.

There were no injuries related to the shooting.

Fosu is one of two suspects. A second suspect, Jeremy Kahilu, is still being sought, police say.

ARREST IN SHOOTING THAT INJURED TEEN

The third arrest was in connection with a March 26 shooting when a suspect and victim rented a vehicle from a business on Le Corbusier Blvd. in the Chomedey neghbourhood.

"A few metres from their exit, shots were fired at the victim's vehicle. The victim was hit but escaped with minor injuries," the SPL said.

Abdel Madjid Khelil was arrested Wednesday and officers seized a loaded 9 mm. and .38 special along with ammunition.

Khelil appeared in court Thursday on a series of charges including attempted murder.

He remains in custody and will be back in court Sept. 17.