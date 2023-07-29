Three men shot leaving bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard

Three men suffered gunshot wounds after an altercation between two groups outside bars in Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

Emergency services were called to the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Three people were transported following this altercation to a hospital center for treatment of gunshot wounds," said officer Ghyslain Vallières, spokesperson for Longueuil police (SPAL).

The victims are between 28 and 38 years old. They were in stable condition in hospital on Saturday evening.

Their state of health was not known at daybreak.

Two male suspects aged 22 and 31 were arrested shortly after the shooting and detained in custody.

"A few moments after the event, our patrol officers, thanks to information from certain witnesses on the scene, were able to arrest two individuals believed to have been involved in the incident," said Vallières.

Further arrests may be made.

The motive for the shootings is unknown and the SPAL investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2023.