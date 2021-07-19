iHeartRadio
Three Montrealers charged after drone allegedly dropped off illicit drugs at prison near Quebec City

image.jpg

Provincial police have arrested three people from Montreal after a drone allegedly dropped off a package of illicit drugs over a prison near Quebec City Sunday night.

The Surete du Quebec said officials with the Donnacona institution called police around 8 p.m. after spotting a drone flying around with what appeared to be a package.

Responding officers arrested three people sitting in their car, aged 29 to 38 years old, police said in a news release.

Moments later, prison officials found a package on the compound in the area where the drone was spotted.

Police said there was a small quantity of marijuana, hashish, methamphetamine and possibly cocaine.

The three accused are facing charges of drug trafficking and mischief. The drone and other equipment were also seized by police.

