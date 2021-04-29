Three more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Montreal's St. Mary's hospital

Three more staff members in Montreal’s St. Mary’s Hospital Centre have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections there to 17 after an initial outbreak was recorded Tuesday.

“Most of these employees have little or no symptoms,” wrote hospital spokesperson Annie Charbonneau in a statement to CTV News.

The outbreak was recorded in the hospital’s emergency wing. Other staff members have been relocated to the area in order maintain services.

“In addition to enhancing infection control measures and screening efforts, a mobile vaccination clinic was deployed [Thursday] for emergency sector staff in order to be able to offer a 1st dose to those who do not have it,” wrote Charbonneau.

A second dose will be administered to those who haven’t yet received one in the coming days.

According to information received by CTV News Wednesday, nurses, doctors and at least one clerical worker are among those who have tested positive. All were immediately removed from the workplace.

“We quickly screened staff and patients who came into contact with the area affected by the outbreak,” wrote Charbonneau.

“Our efforts are directed to controlling the outbreak and restoring the situation as soon as possible.”

Health officials said Wednesday that close to 100 staff, as well as patients, in the emergency room have been tested, and infection control measures have been heightened.

No patients are reported to have tested positive in relation to the outbreak so far, the origin of which remains unclear.

Officials say the emergency room will be able to keep running, but ask anyone who may be thinking of accompanying a loved one in hospital to stay home in order to limit exposure.

-- With files from CTV News reporter Gabrielle Fahmy