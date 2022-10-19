iHeartRadio
Three new area codes will be introduced in Quebec Saturday


A person holds a smartphone in this stock image. (Shutterstock)

As of next Saturday, Oct. 22, three new area codes will be operational in Quebec.

The 263 area code will be added to new phone numbers in Montreal, where codes 514 and 438 are currently used.

The 354 code will be added to the region served by the 450 and 579 codes, in the outskirts of Montreal. Meanwhile, the 468 code will be assigned to the regions where 819 and 873 are used.

Companies using telecommunications systems with long-distance restrictions will have to add 263, 354 and 468 as valid local area codes.

The Telecommunications Alliance said the introduction of these new area codes will substantially increase the pool of telephone numbers available to meet the current and future needs of consumers and businesses.

After Oct. 22, consumers and businesses requiring new telephone service may be assigned a number with a new area code.

Existing numbers will retain the same area code, and special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611, 911 will continue to be dialed with three digits only.

 This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 19, 2022. 

