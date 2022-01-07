Three of five Quebec City police officers reinstated following controversial arrests

Three out of five Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers have been allowed back to work after a series of controversial arrest videos sparked an investigation and public outrage in late 2021.

The three officers were brought back on the job on Dec. 20, about two weeks after Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), announced it would open an investigation into possibly criminal behavior of one officer.

It's unclear whether that officer was one of the three which were reinstated. The SPVQ refused to specify, citing ongoing investigations.

"The disciplinary investigation is still ongoing to determine whether one or more instances of professional misconduct has been committed," read a statement from SPVQ spokesperson David Pelletier, who noted relevant investigations need to be completed before the force can apply, "if necessary, disciplinary sanctions."

"Regarding the two police officers still suspended, the assessment of their status is still being analyzed," wrote Pelletier.

'TROUBLING', 'DISGUSTING' VIDEOS

Several videos showing violent arrests drew public outrage after surfacing online late last year.

The first, which is said to have been captured during the night of Nov. 26, allegedly showed a Quebec City officer shoving snow into the face of a Black teenager during an arrest.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, the SPVQ announced they would undertake an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

As the force prepared to dig in to the event, sentiments of outrage were shared widely online.

The boy involved was a minor and a protégé of professional boxer Martel-Bahoéli, who described one officer's behaviour as "disgusting."

Quebec politicians also voiced concerns after the video surfaced, with Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade calling the video "extremely troubling."

-- This is a developing story. More to come.