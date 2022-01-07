Three of five Quebec City police officers reinstated following violent arrests

Three out of five Quebec City police (SPVQ) officers have been allowed back to work after a series of controversial arrest videos sparked investigations and public outrage in late 2021.

The three officers were brought back on the job on Dec. 20, about two weeks after Quebec's police watchdog, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), announced it would open an investigation into possible criminal behaviour of one officer.

It's unclear whether that officer was one of the three reinstated. The SPVQ refused to specify, citing ongoing investigations.

"The disciplinary investigation is still ongoing to determine whether one or more instances of professional misconduct has been committed," read a statement from SPVQ spokesperson David Pelletier, who noted relevant investigations need to be completed before the force can apply, "if necessary, disciplinary sanctions."

"Regarding the two police officers still suspended, the assessment of their status is still being analyzed," wrote Pelletier.

'TROUBLING,' 'DISGUSTING' VIDEOS

Several videos showing violent arrests drew public outrage after surfacing online late last year.

The first, which is said to have been captured during the night of Nov. 26, allegedly showed a Quebec City officer shoving snow into the face of a Black teenager during an arrest.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, the SPVQ announced it would undertake an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

As the force prepared to dig in to the event, sentiments of outrage were shared widely online.

The boy involved was a minor and a protégé of professional boxer Martel-Bahoéli, who described one officer's behaviour as "disgusting."

Quebec politicians also voiced concerns after the video surfaced, with Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade calling the video "extremely troubling."

In the days that followed, three more videos were released.

A second video appeared to show officers allegedly punching and jamming their knees into a white man’s back at a restaurant while he was face-down in broken glass.

In a third video, surfaced by La Presse, an officer could be heard saying, “Do you want me to tear gas you?” while swearing at him just before he appeared to forcefully shove him into a police cruiser.

Quebec City's police chief confirmed shortly after that a single officer appeared in all three videos.

A fourth video was first reported by Le Journal. It reportedly showed officers from the same squad involved in the first three videos, the GRIPP squad, which is tasked with patrolling restaurants and bars.

In the days that followed, the force declared there were reasonable grounds to believe an officer had committed a crime in two previous incidents.

The case was deferred to the BEI on the request of Quebec's public safety ministry.

-- This is a developing story. More to come. Published with files from CTV News' Joe Lofaro and Selena Ross.