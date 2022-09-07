Three-party race in Verdun could spell the end of Liberal reign

For decades the riding of Verdun has voted Liberal, but this election might be different.

Quebec Solidaire and the CAQ are leading polls, with the Liberals a close third place.

Housing is a significant issue in the riding, with real estate prices and rents have soared in recent years in Verdun.

Quebec Solidaire candidate Alejandra Zaga Mendez will focus a major part of her campaign on housing and the environment.

Zaga Mendez says she lives with a roommate because rent is too costly.

"Housing is a big issue because people are not able to afford the price of the apartments at this point," she said.

The race to win Verdun could be one of the most exciting in Montreal.

"When we talk about ridings on the island of Montreal that the Liberals have held for a long time and that could really fall, I think Verdun is like the poster child of that riding," Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill, said.

Liberal party candidate Isabelle Melancon is feeling confident. She's won two elections in Verdun.

"I went to the Verdun legion, at the Dawson community centre, and the reception is very good," Melancon said. "The English community knows I'm an ally, and I will always work for my citizens."

She isn't the only candidate with prior political experience. Veronique Tremblay is running under the CAQ banner and is currently a city councillor in the riding.

"I've learned a lot about the issues for Verdun, so I know Verdun very well," Tremblay said. "I know the citizens. I know the needs. I think lots of issues share the solutions between the municipal and the provincial."



The election is Oct. 3.