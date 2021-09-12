Three people injured after stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG

Two women and one man were injured by a sharp object in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Sunday afternoon, on Goyer St. near Hudson Ave.

The attack is suspected to be an instance of domestic violence, according to SPVM.

One female victim, 39, was reported to be in critical condition but is now safe. The lives of the other two victims are not in danger.

Police arrested a male suspect who was also transported to hospital for his injuries, which are non-life threatening.

Police received a 911 call around 3 p.m.

A perimeter was established while police attempted to gather more information about the attack.

“Police offers are really trying to gather the most information possible to be able to understand what happened, did it happen inside or outside," said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

The nature of the object used to injure the victims remains unclear.

Abdul Hazaea is a father living in the neighbourhood. He said that while he and his neighbours have experienced theft in the area, news of a stabbing was “a shock.”

“It’s making me feel a little bit nervous, [like I might] try to not stay in the same place, try to move."