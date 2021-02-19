Three people were injured in a head-on collision in Quebec

Three people were injured, two of them seriously, after a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck in La Peche in the Outaouais, around 30 minutes north of Gatineau late Thursday afternoon.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to extricate a 37-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man who were trapped inside the car.

The couple were taken to a hospital and the driver of the truck, a 57-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The lives of the victims are not in danger.

The three injured people are from La Peche.

An investigation showed that, for some unknown reason, the truck swerved out of its lane exiting a curve at approximately 5:15 p.m. near 138 West Main Road.

Police say speed and alcohol were not involved.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2021.