Three people wind up in the hospital after neighbours fight allegedly over drugs in Montreal

Montreal police were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident early Thursday morning / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

A fight broke out between three neighbours of a Montreal apartment building Saturday morning that denigrated to the point where all three wound up in the hospital.

Two people were stabbed, and the third sustained an injury from a blunt object.

The events took place in an apartment building located on Lajeunesse St., near Sauriol St., in the Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

A 911 call came in around 6:20 a.m., and the Montreal police (SPVM) responded to find the three victims.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils did not indicate whether they were men or women or the age of the people involved.

"The victims were transported to a hospital, and we are awaiting [to confirm] their state of health," she said.

"According to initial information, there was a conflict during the night between these three neighbours. The cause of the conflict is currently unknown, and it remains to be determined who is considered to be suspect and/or victim," said Chevrefils.

A security perimeter has been established to allow SPVM investigators and the forensic identification technician to analyze the scene or crime scenes.

The SPVM investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2020. 

