Three residences engulfed in flames on Montreal's South Shore, police investigating

A major fire completely destroyed a house under construction and affected two others on Montreal's South Shore early Thursday morning.

The investigation has been transfered to the Longueuil police (SPAL) arson squad as inspectors do not know why the fire started around 2:45 a.m. at a house under construction on Quinn Blvd. at the corner of Sainte-Foy Blvd. in the Old Longueuil district.

3 résidences ont été la proie des flammes cette nuit vers 2 h 45 sur le boulevard Quinn à Longueuil dans le secteur du Vieux-Longueuil. L’origine de l’incendie est de nature inconnue donc l’enquête a été confiée aux enquêteurs du @PoliceSPAL. Il n’y a aucun blessé. pic.twitter.com/9ZeaS1vO87

Longueuil firefighters responded to the call and were assisted by crews from La Prairie and Vallée-du-Richelieu.

In total, more than 80 firefighters were mobilized to control the flames, but the intensity of the fire caused the house to collapse.

Two neighbouring houses, one of which was also under construction, were damaged.

No one was injured.