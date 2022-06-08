Three shootings in less than six hours in Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating three shootings in various areas of Montreal Wednesday, one of which left a person injured.

Officers say at 6:10 p.m., they received a 911 call about a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Perras and Rodolfe-Forget boulevards in the eastern Rivières-des-Prairies borough.

Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson, explains a man inside a vehicle heading east on Perras Boulevard shot at another vehicle.

"Many shots were fired," Brabant said, adding that several shell casings were found.

No victims were located, and no arrests have been made.

A section of Perras Boulevard was closed to allow police to investigate the shooting.

At 10:30 p.m., a 911 call reported that gunshots had been heard at the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard East and Sanguinet Street in downtown Montreal.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found several shell casings on the ground and projectile impacts on a car and building.

No injuries were reported.

An hour later, at 11:30 p.m., another 911 caller reported gunshots heard at the intersection of Éthel and de l'Église streets in the borough of Verdun.

Montreal police then received notice from firefighters that a wounded 18-year-old man had called for help at the intersection of LaSalle Boulevard and Galt Street, not far from where the gunfire occurred.

"The victim was walking with a woman on Éthel Street when he was shot and injured to the lower body," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim and the lady fled the scene in a vehicle."

The man was transported to hospital to be treated for wounds to his legs and remains in stable condition.

The woman was not injured.

Shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting; no arrests have been made.

Police say it is too early to establish a link between the different shootings.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.