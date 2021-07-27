iHeartRadio
Three suspects in custody in connection with cancelled Amber Alert in Montreal

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News)

Three people are in custody in connection with an Amber Alert ordered early Tuesday morning for a missing 16-year-old girl.

A fourth person was arrested and has since been released.

Montreal police (SPVM) called off the search after the teen presented herself at a police station at 7 a.m.

"The suspect identified in the Amber Alert was arrested at 10:40 a.m.," confirmed Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "Three other men were arrested in connection with this event."

At around 11 p.m. Monday night, a 911 call alerted police about an altercation between a young man and a teenage girl outside of a restaurant on St. Charles Blvd. in Kirkland, according to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture. 

The man allegedly forced the teenager into a car and drove off before police arrived.

Police issued the Amber Alert at 6:20 a.m. after they said the teen was abducted.

The three suspects are awaiting arraignment and police have not said what potential charges they may face.

