iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Three teens arrested after dozens of truck, SUV thefts in Montreal


image.jpg

Montreal police say they have arrested three teenagers in connection with a dozen stolen pickup trucks and SUVs from indoor parking lots and residential buildings across Montreal.

Police say the vehicles were stolen between March 30 and Aug. 25, 2023 and were mainly Dodge Rams, as well as Jeep Rubicons and Wranglers.

Police believe the suspects targeted vehicles by going into the parking lots of commercial and residential buildings in downtown Montreal and adjacent areas. They would deploy a tracking device in a target, then follow the vehicle once it left the premises in order to steal it.

An 18-year-old suspect and two 19-year-old suspects were arrested and are scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse Friday to face several charges, including motor vehicle theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen goods.

Officers conducted searches in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Ville-Marie and Southwest boroughs, seizing evidence including burglary tools, an air gun and pepper spray.

Police say they will continue to investigate into possible other participants in the car thefts.

Anyone with information on the car thefts is asked to call 911 or reach out anyonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montreal online or at 514-393-1133.

Montreal police shared a few tips to protect your vehicle from thieves:

  • Install a tracking system in your vehicle, so that it can be found in the event of theft
  • Install a device to slow down thieves, such as an anti-theft bar on the steering wheel
  • Install a lock to block access to the on-board computer. This will prevent thieves from copying the key and taking your vehicle with them.
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*