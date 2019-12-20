Three teens arrested following stabbing outside of Fairview Mall

A 14-year-old was stabbed during a robbery outside Fairview Mall in Pointe-Claire on Friday afternoon, according to Montreal police.

A group of three suspects stole the teen's headphones and stabbed him in the abdomen, a Montreal police spokesperson said.

First responders rushed the teen to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Three teens - two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old - were arrested later Friday afternoon in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, police said.