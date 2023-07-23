Three-vehicle collision kills motorcyclist in Mont-Laurier, Que.

A collision involving three vehicles resulted in the death of the driver of a motorcycle Sunday evening in Mont-Laurier, Que. in the Laurentians.

At around 4:45 p.m., emergency services were called to Highway 117, also known as Boulevard Des Ruisseaux -- the location of the collision. A tanker truck, a pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

"The first impact was between the motorcycle and the tanker truck. There was then a second impact with the pickup truck," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two drivers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene to establish the causes and circumstances surrounding the event. Highway 117 is closed to traffic.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2023