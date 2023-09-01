Three-vehicle crash in Rawdon, Que. leaves four injured

A three-vehicle crash on Route 125 in Rawdon, in Quebec's Lanaudière region, injured four people, two of them seriously.

According to police, alcohol may have played a role in the collision, which occurred at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to initial information from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a vehicle travelling south ended up in the opposite lane.

"It would be at this point that two subsequent impacts occurred with two different vehicles coming in the opposite direction," said SQ spokesperson Camille Savoie.

The two people seriously injured were the passenger of the southbound vehicle and the driver of one of the oncoming vehicles. One of them is feared dead, said the SQ.

Investigators and reconstructionists were called to determine the causes and circumstances of the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 1, 2023.