iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Three vehicles from a Montreal business were torched overnight

Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal - file phone. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Three vehicles from a business in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough were the target of an arson attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The cars were in the parking lot of a restaurant located on Henri-Bourassa Blvd., near Rancourt St.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported no injuries in connection with this event, but the three cars are total losses.

When police were called to the scene at approximately 1 a.m., firefighters had already brought the fire under control.

No incendiary objects were found in the vehicles, but the SPVM confirmed the criminal nature of the fire. One of the three cars was towed away for analysis.

Police had not identified a suspect by early Saturday and the investigation was transferred to the arson section of the SPVM.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error