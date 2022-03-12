Three vehicles from a Montreal business were torched overnight

Three vehicles from a business in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough were the target of an arson attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The cars were in the parking lot of a restaurant located on Henri-Bourassa Blvd., near Rancourt St.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported no injuries in connection with this event, but the three cars are total losses.

When police were called to the scene at approximately 1 a.m., firefighters had already brought the fire under control.

No incendiary objects were found in the vehicles, but the SPVM confirmed the criminal nature of the fire. One of the three cars was towed away for analysis.

Police had not identified a suspect by early Saturday and the investigation was transferred to the arson section of the SPVM.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 12, 2022.