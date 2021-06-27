Three-year-old cancer patient is heading to the Stanley Cup Finals after online plea

A three-year-old boy, who idolizes Carey Price and is suffering from cancer, is headed to the Stanley Cup Finals.

According to a Facebook post, Liam Shayton Awashish, who lives in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean First Nations community of Mashteuiatsh, 450 kilometes northeast of Montreal, will be able to attend one of the Bell Centre games between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The post was written by Clowns Therapeutique Saguenay founder Josee Gagnon, who had put out a plea on social media to help Liam realize his dream of going to a Habs game and meeting his goalie hero, whose image adorns Liam's bedroom wall.

According to Gagnon, Liam has been getting Treatment since February.

Her request was filled in just 40 minutes.

“Thanks to Eric Larouche. Liam will be going to one of the Finals games!!!!” she wrote.

Liam seems excited – in a follow up post, Liam can be seen jumping on his bed, holding a tiny goalie stick and cheering.