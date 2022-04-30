Three-year-old girl struck by vehicle, recovering in Montreal hospital

A three-year-old girl is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal on Friday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) report that a 911 call around 8 p.m. prompted officers to respond to St. Louis St. near Bertrand St. in the St. Laurent borough after a girl was struck by a vehicle.

"The vehicle was going on St. Louis St. west, and that's when there was a collision with the little girl who was on the street for an unknown reason," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

She was transported to the hospital with an "upper-body injury," but police say there is no fear for her life.

The 41-year-old male driver was uninjured.

The police investigation is ongoing to try to determine the circumstances leading up to the accident.