Through memes and videos, Zelensky emerges as pop culture hero in the social media age

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict is a war unfolding in real time – and in an era of social media, memes and viral videos are helping define Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They appear to be turning him into an instant pop culture hero.

Screenwriter Michael Idov wrote an article in GQ Magazine, called ‘The Improbable Rise and Endless Heroism of Volodymir Zelensky.’

