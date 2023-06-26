Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec

Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning, as the city's air quality remains troublingly bad.

Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog warning for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

"Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 millimetres are expected in some areas on Monday; however, local amounts in excess of 50 millimetres are possible in thunderstorms," the statement read.

The IQAir website, which ranks major cities' air quality, ranked Montreal as the second worst air quality, just below Sao Paulo, Brazil (air quality index (AQI) - 163). Montreal's AQI is 158, ahead of Delhi, India (139), Jakarta, Indonesia (129), and Baghdad, Iraq (110). The next closest North American City is New York City (70), which ranked 20th.

The smog warning, the ECCC said, will remain in effect on Monday morning, but conditions should improve in the afternoon.

Smog warnings are continued for regions throughout Quebec, including Abitibi, Beauce, Drummondville, Quebec City, The Eastern Townships and Gatineau.

The below graphic shows the smoke coverage in the province with the dark red portions representing the areas where smoke will be most intense.

By 6 p.m., the area is forecast to diminish dramatically.

For a full list of alerts, visit the ECCC website.