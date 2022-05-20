Thunderstorms to hit Montreal during hot, humid weekend; more pleasant for holiday Monday

A hot, sticky air mass lumbering towards southern Quebec is expected to bring humidity and heavy showers over the long weekend.

Environment Canada is predicting Quebecers will feel humidex values exceeding 35 C on Saturday and Sunday afternoons with temperatures dropping to about 18 C on Victoria Day Monday.

Showers are expected to begin in Montreal late Friday night and turn to sun and cloud Saturday morning.

Saturday's temperatures will reach a high of 26 C. However, with that hot-air mass, conditions will feel more like 37 C.

Forecasters predict a 70 per cent chance of showers turning to thunderstorms to begin the weekend.

Rain will continue into Sunday during the day and into the night. Sunday's high is expected to reach 22 C, dropping down to 9 C overnight.

Montrealers should see sunny conditions as the short workweek begins, with Tuesday temperatures hovering around 20 C.

Showers are expected to return on Wednesday and Thursday.

A warm and humid air mass is expected in southern #QC over the weekend. Humidex values of 35+ are expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon. This humid heat will partly be responsible for the severe thunderstorms that may develop on Saturday. #QcStorm pic.twitter.com/8hbHCpvjIU