Thursday's on Crescent hosts New Year's Eve party then closes its doors after a half-century

The day after staff worked the New Year's Eve party at one of the established joints on Crescent St. in Montreal, Thursday's closed its doors laying off about 100 workers with no notice.

"First day of 2020, our entire team awakens to this completely unexpected news to inaugurate the year," wrote bartender Chloe Ratte on Facebook in an open letter to her ex-employer.

"A few words written dryly to announce the end of an era; the closure of famous Thursday's Montreal on Crescent Street," she wrote.

Thursday's has been an established part of the popular downtown street for 47 years, and according to Ratte, the final closure of the spot was completely unexpected.

Thursday's opened in 1973 before closing in 2012 for renovations and reopening in 2014 by the original owner's son.

Ratte goes into detail in her post about how the establishment's owner Chris-Ann Nakis (who took ownership in 2018 from the Ragueneau family) was mostly absent, and that she intends to take the ownership to Quebec's labour board.

Nakis would not speak to CTV News when asked for a comment, but spoke briefly with TVA News.

"I have a lot of sympathy and empathy for my employees," she said.

Doorman Peter David worked at Thursday's and has worked in the bar and restaurant industry for 33 years. He disagrees with the negative opinion of Naikis, who, he said tried to make the bistro a success.

"She meant no harm. She only meant good," David told CTV News. "I stand behind her 100 per cent."

David said the way the closure was handled via text was unfortunate, but that the bar may reopen in the coming weeks under new management.

Nakis' family owns several popular restaurant chains including Schwartz's deli on St. Laurent Blvd, Baton Rouge and Sir Winston Churchill pub.