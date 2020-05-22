TMR fire sends 3 to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital after a fire in Town of Mount Royal early Friday.

The blaze broke out on the balcony of a home on Lethbridge near Selwood at about 2:45 A.M. It did not take long for the flames to spread to the house.

Three hurt, one critical and 2 dogs rescued after house fire in TMR. Lethbrige Avenue/Markham Road @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/cL6Dn75lNN — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) May 22, 2020

Two people suffered serious burns and one person, a man in his 60s, was found in cardiac arrest. Firefighters began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man and at last update he is in hospital in critical condition.

Rescue crews also saved two family dogs.

Power was cut to nearly 3,000 Hydro Quebec customers as a result of the fire.

The cause has not been determined.