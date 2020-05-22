iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

TMR fire sends 3 to hospital

Dogs fire

Three people were sent to hospital after a fire in Town of Mount Royal early Friday.

The blaze broke out on the balcony of a home on Lethbridge near Selwood at about 2:45 A.M. It did not take long for the flames to spread to the house.

Two people suffered serious burns and one person, a man in his 60s, was found in cardiac arrest. Firefighters began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man and at last update he is in hospital in critical condition.

Rescue crews also saved two family dogs.

Power was cut to nearly 3,000 Hydro Quebec customers as a result of the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error