Toddler attacked by dog in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

A one-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog in Dollard-des-Ormeaux last night.

Montreal police got the 911 call just before midnight - it happened in the garage of a residential complex on Brunswick Boulevard near Sources Boulevard.

The mother was holding the toddler in her arms when a dog appeared and lunged at the child's head.

The little girl was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The mother who's in her 30s was not hurt.

They have no description of the dog for now.

"It was a common garage of a residential building. For now, it's under investigation as to know where the dog comes from and who's the owner," said police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Comtois said it's too early to say if the owner would face any charges.