iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Toddler attacked by dog in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

URGENCES SANTE

A one-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog in Dollard-des-Ormeaux last night.

Montreal police got the 911 call just before midnight - it happened in the garage of a residential complex on Brunswick  Boulevard near Sources Boulevard.

The mother was holding the toddler in her arms when a dog appeared and lunged at the child's head.

The little girl was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The mother who's in her 30s was not hurt.

They have no description of the dog for now.

"It was a common garage of a residential building. For now, it's under investigation as to know where the dog comes from and who's the owner," said police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Comtois said it's too early to say if the owner would face any charges.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error