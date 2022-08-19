Toddler found dead in vehicle at Vaudreuil-Dorion senior's home

A two-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a senior's home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb of Greater Montreal.

He appeared to have been in the vehicle for several hours before first responders arrived, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Police said it's possible the boy died because of the heat.

The vehicle was parked in the lot of a seniors' home on Querbes St.

First responders received the call around 4:15 p.m. They attempted to revive the toddler, who was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far and there were no signs of violence.

The SQ major crimes unit was on the scene Friday night to gather more information.