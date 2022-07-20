iHeartRadio
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North

image.jpg

A two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Montreal North.

Montreal police (SPVM) say a mother was crossing the street with her daughter in a stroller at 9 a.m. on Récollets Avenue, near Fleury Street, when they were hit by a turning vehicle. 

The 40-year-old mother sustained lower-body injuries and is being treated in hospital. Her life is not in danger.

The driver of the SUV is being treated for shock. 

Officers are on the scene to determine the exact cause of the incident.

