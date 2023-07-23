iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Toddler struck and killed by vehicle at Quebec campground: Police


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A one-year-old child died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at a campground in Saint-Nazaire, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

"According to initial reports, the toddler was playing on the side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Unfortunately, he has since been pronounced dead," said Ève Brochu-Joubert, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Investigators will visit the scene to learn more about the event.

"At first glance, there is no criminal element," said Brochu-Joubert.

Health-care workers were also at the campground Sunday to offer support to those who need it.

-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*