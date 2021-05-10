iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Tokyo street fries: Cookbook author Lauren Toyota levels up your vegan meals

Tokyo Street Fries from the book Hot for Food All Day: Easy Recipes to Level Up Your Vegan Meals by Lauren Toyota

Lauren Toyota has been named one of Canada's most influential vegans.

Her first cookbook, ‘Vegan Comfort Classics’ hit number one on the bestsellers’ lists

Her new cookbook is called ‘Hot for Food All Day: Easy Recipes to Level Up Your Vegan Meals.’

Here’s a sneak peek at the recipes.

Lauren Toyota will demonstrate how to cook Tokyo Street Fries on CTV News Montreal at Noon, and the video will be posted on this page after it airs.



Tokyo Street Fries

 

Tokyo Mix Popcorn Seasoning



Tokyo Mix Popcorn Seasoning



 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error