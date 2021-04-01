iHeartRadio
Tom Brady to become first Montreal Expos player/coach/owner... it's also April Fools' Day

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Tom Brady showed he's got a decent (if not cruel) sense of humour when he posted on his Twitter account that he would become the Montreal Expos' player/coach/owner when Montreal joins the MLB in 2022.

On a possibly related note, it's April Fools' Day.

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

The joke, however, has some history to it. 

The Expos drafted Brady in the 18th round as a catcher out of Junipero Serra High School in California. 

The San Jose-based Mercury News reported in 2016 that he was a standout baseball players in addition to being a quality quarterback and he eventually wound up at Michigan playing for the Wolverines before signing with the New England Patriots, and, well, the rest is history. 

Former Expos scout John Hughes is reported as saying that Brady was a quality baseball prospect.

“I think he would have been a pro,” Hughes told MLB.com. “He had all the intangibles. He could throw, left-handed power. There is no reason to think this guy couldn’t have been a big-league catcher.”

