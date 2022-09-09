iHeartRadio
Too little talk about education in Quebec election campaign, say parents and principals

File image of a classroom. (Narongchai Hlawprasert/Adobe Stock Photo/CNN)

Representatives of school principals and parents are criticizing the lack of attention paid to education by the political parties during the current election campaign.

Shortages in several categories of staff, lack of overall vision, piecemeal announcements, delays in school renovations -- the problems are numerous, they said Friday during a joint press conference.

"Education, in this election campaign, is practically invisible. For us, this is not normal," said Nicolas Prévost, of the Fédération québécoise des directions d'établissements.

"For example, schools are complaining about the lack of employees, not just teachers. Where are we going to find them?"

Sylvain Martel, of the Regroupement des comités de parents autonomes du Québec, complained that the problems have been known for several years, but that solutions are still pending.

"We are told that education is a priority," he said, "but we are still waiting for that to be reflected in decisions and actions."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2022

