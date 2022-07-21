'Too little, too late,' say unions of Quebec's double overtime pay for health-care workers

The measure to temporarily increase overtime pay from time-and-a-half to double time is "definitely not enough" in the eyes of unions representing affected health-care workers.

For them, it is "too little too late," they said in unison Thursday.

Quebec told the unions on Wednesday that it would double overtime pay from the usual 150 per cent. The measure will take effect Friday and end on Sept. 26.

In a press conference, Premier François Legault explained the reason for measure were the difficulties that the health network is currently experiencing due to the summer vacation of staff combined with cases of isolation of workers due to COVID-19.

"We want to give an incentive so that people are more inclined to work overtime," he explained.

Asked if it was late to intervene, at the end of July, he said, "No, it's the right time."

NOT NEGOTIATED

The eight trade unions also deplored the fact that this measure has once again been decided unilaterally by the government rather than negotiated with health worker representatives.

The unions had also deplored the unilateral decisions when COVID premiums were introduced at the beginning and at the height of the pandemic, rather than being discussed with the bargaining agents.

Indeed, when the government ended COVID premiums in mid-May, the unions warned that the government would be left with fewer workers willing to work overtime.

"We advised the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, on May 9 that the situation on the ground was very precarious and that a plan had to be agreed upon to avoid service disruptions this summer. We reached out to him. By refusing to do so and by not acting immediately, the government has allowed the situation to deteriorate to the point where the measure announced yesterday is clearly insufficient. Once again, it is improvising instead of planning," the unions said in a statement.

And early Thursday afternoon, the unions were still waiting for the government's written directive specifying the parameters for the double overtime rate.

The unions reported that they had received different information depending on which manager they spoke to.

According to the information the unions obtained, all workers in health-care institutions will benefit temporarily from this double rate when they agree to work overtime.

The measure will apply to nurses, nursing assistants, orderlies, paramedics, administrative officers, laboratory technicians and other health-care employees who work in health care institutions, including Intermediate Resources (IR), residences for the elderly (RPA) and pre-hospital services, for example.

These eight union organizations are the APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux), the FIQ (Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé), the Fédération des professionnels de la CSN, the Fédération de la santé de la CSQ, the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux de la CSN, the Canadian Union of Public Employees, affiliated with the FTQ, the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ) and the Syndicat québécois des employés de service, affiliated with the FTQ.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2022.