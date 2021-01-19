'Too much stress': Montreal mayor calls on province to exempt homeless from curfew

Two days after a homeless man died outside in Montreal, possibly while hiding from police during Quebec's nightly COVID-19 curfew, the city's mayor is calling on the province to exempt the homeless from the curfew.

"It creates too much stress right now for people in difficulty," Mayor Valérie Plante said at a Tuesday press conference.

Raphael Andre, 51, was found frozen on Sunday morning inside a porta-potty near a shelter on Parc Ave. where he'd been keeping warm during the day. The Quebec coroner's office is investigating his death.

Plante said she was "shocked" by the death and that there are many different problems that contributed, and solutions that are needed.

But first of all, she wants the province to exempt the homeless from the current 8 p.m. curfew and the minimum $1,000 fine for being outside after that time each night.

When asked if she believed Andre had been hiding from police when he died, Plante said there's no way to know.

But for all homeless people, she said, "What I want them to hear is 'don't be afraid,'" she said.

"It's very possible that there are homeless people who could be afraid of the police."

She said that after a series of stresses for the homeless, but also for those who work with them, the curfew is just too much to handle.

"People are exhausted, to be honest," she said. "The curfew just adds to that and creates a sense of insecurity for a lot of users."

That "is not what I want for Montreal. I want people to feel safe in the street," she said.

Plante said another announcement is also coming about yet another shelter space, with 100 beds, in Montreal. But she also slammed the province for what she called a lack of investment in affordable housing.

She said homelessness is growing in the city right now and that much of the blame falls on the province, because housing falls within its purview.

She also said that since the curfew rule and many of the health decisions lie with the province, it's "too simple" to blame the city for the current problems or for Andre's death.

The province hasn't yet responded to Plante's request. A spokesman for Premier François Legault said that the premier will speak at a press conference at 1 p.m.

200 HOMELESS MONTREALERS VACCINATED TUESDAY

Even as temperatures drop and the question of housing becomes more urgent, the COVID-19 outbreaks among the homeless also remain urgent.

“There have been multiple cases and some shelters that... have had a fairly high positivity rate when testing occurred, so that’s been something that is concerning," said Sam Watts, the CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, which is overseeing not just its own shelter but several of the new, temporary COVID-19 spaces.

It's especially troubling, he said, "because if the virus begins to move in the homeless population, this is a population that often has other medical comorbidities, and so they’re very vulnerable to health problems already."

The city announced last week it would move up the homeless in the vaccine priority list and vaccinate 2,000 people in the group.

On Tuesday, a group of 200 began vaccinations in the Old Port after signing consent slips.

Some of those eligible for the vaccines are front-line workers in homeless shelters.

“People who work in the homelessness sector are considered essential workers," said Fiona Crossling of Accueil Bonneau.

"Like in the health sector, where we’re prioritizing health workers because they’re coming in contact with people every day who may have the virus, likewise, our staff have to be prioritized for the vaccine, so they are safer," she said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.