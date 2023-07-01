Toonie-sized hail pummel parts of Quebec during Saturday storm

There were multiple extreme weather warnings issued across Quebec on Saturday. Residents of several regions were warned of a tornado risk, while others filmed toonie-sized chunks of hail dropping from the sky.

"I've been coming to Lavaltrie ... since I was young, and I have never seen hail this size," said Sylvain Coulombe, who shared video of the storm to social media.

Lavaltrie, Que. is about an hour east from Montreal.

SMOG WARNING, THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN MONTREAL

Enviroment Canada also advised Montrealers to keep outdoor activities light with heavy smog still hanging in the air.

Nearly 100 fires were burning in northern Quebec Saturday. The provincial firefighting authority SOPFEU said that, in the “intensive zone,” about 2.7 million football fields have been scorched since the year began.

That smog warning is expected to remain into Sunday.

Smog can pose serious health issues for asthmatic children and people with reparatory and heart conditions. Those people are advised to avoid physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted.

The agency also encouraged people to refrain from further-polluting the air by letting their car engines run unnecessarily.

A severe thunderstorm watch was also in effect Saturday evening with forecast strong winds, large hail and "torrential" downpours.