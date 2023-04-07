Top destinations for Canadians in 2023, according to a survey

Hayatullah Amanat

CTVNews.ca writer

A new survey conducted by Narrative Research reveals that more than half of Canadians intend to travel at some point during 2023.

According to the survey, 56 per cent of 1,200 people involved said they plan to hit the road this year, while 28 per cent will not be travelling. In addition, 16 per cent say they’re not sure.

The survey findings show that men are more likely to plan to travel this year than women, but travel intentions among people aged 55 and above decreased.

Breaking down that data by region, residents of B.C., the North and Ontario are more likely to have travel plans compared to those who live in Quebec.

When it comes to where Canadians plan to go, the United States and Canada remain the top two travel destinations. The Narrative survey suggests that one-quarter of Canadians plan to travel south of the border, and 24 per cent will travel somewhere within Canada.

Fewer Canadians (20 per cent) said they have plans to go to Europe, while all other locations, such as East Asia, South America, and Central America, are mentioned by fewer than one in 10 each.

METHODOLOGY

The survey was conducted online between Feb. 15 and 17 and involved 1,237 Canadians, 18 years of age or older. Data were weighted based on the 2016 Census, by gender, age and region, to reflect actual population distribution, and data tables are available upon request.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.