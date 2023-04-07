iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Top destinations for Canadians in 2023, according to a survey


montreal-trudeau-airport

Hayatullah Amanat
CTVNews.ca writer

A new survey conducted by Narrative Research reveals that more than half of Canadians intend to travel at some point during 2023.

According to the survey, 56 per cent of 1,200 people involved said they plan to hit the road this year, while 28 per cent will not be travelling. In addition, 16 per cent say they’re not sure.

The survey findings show that men are more likely to plan to travel this year than women, but travel intentions among people aged 55 and above decreased.

Breaking down that data by region, residents of B.C., the North and Ontario are more likely to have travel plans compared to those who live in Quebec.

When it comes to where Canadians plan to go, the United States and Canada remain the top two travel destinations. The Narrative survey suggests that one-quarter of Canadians plan to travel south of the border, and 24 per cent will travel somewhere within Canada.

Fewer Canadians (20 per cent) said they have plans to go to Europe, while all other locations, such as East Asia, South America, and Central America, are mentioned by fewer than one in 10 each.

METHODOLOGY

The survey was conducted online between Feb. 15 and 17 and involved 1,237 Canadians, 18 years of age or older. Data were weighted based on the 2016 Census, by gender, age and region, to reflect actual population distribution, and data tables are available upon request.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*