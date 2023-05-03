iHeartRadio
Top divers come to Montreal for first time in three years


FILE: Mia Vallee of Canada competes during the women's diving 3m springboard final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The world's best athletes will be in action this weekend in Montreal for the second stop on the newly launched World Cup diving circuit.

More than 120 divers from over 20 countries will compete in nine different disciplines. This international diving competition, the first to be held in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will set the stage for another major event.

All divers will gather July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan, for the World Diving Championships. They will then compete at the World Cup Finals in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 4-6.

The Canadian team will consist of 10 athletes including three Quebecers -- Mia Vallée of Beaconsfield, Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire.

They took part in a practice session for members of the media on Wednesday morning before taking part in a media scrum at the poolside.

When the world's best divers last competed in 2020, Canada dominated the medal standings with six gold and two bronze medals. China, a diving powerhouse, was conspicuous by its absence -- for obvious reason.

The events will be held Friday to Sunday at the Olympic Park Sports Centre, this time with China in attendance.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 3, 2023

