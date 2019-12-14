Top five stories this week: Triple murder, snake and rodent risks, Villeneuve named filmmaker of the decade
Here are the CTV News Montreal top five stories of the week:
1. 2 children, 1 woman found dead in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood
The bodies of a woman and two children were found Wednesday morning in a home in Montreal’s east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood. Her husband had been ordered to stay away from the family home.
2. 21-year-old brutally beaten after defending his sister from a man who tried to touch her
A brutal attack in a bar in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie, has left Anthony Seyer scarred – both physically and emotionally.
3. 16 cases of E. coli illnesses reported in Canada linked to Fresh Express brand lettuce
After an investigation, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Fresh Express brand sunflower crisp chopped kit due to an E coli outbreak in five Canadian provinces.
4. Outbreak of salmonella in six Canadian provinces linked to snakes and rodents
The people who have reported coming down with the salmonella infections all say they had been in recent direct or indirect contact with snakes, pet rats or "feeder rodents" before they got sick.
5. Denis Villeneuve named filmmaker of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association
Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has been named filmmaker of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association.
Latest Audio
-
-
Wednesday: Santa takes calls with Aaron
Santa Claus is on the phone with your kids !
-
Mulcair: Charest getting into the race is a game changer
Tom informs our listeners that Jean Charest will run for the Leadership of the Conservatives. What is his path to victory?