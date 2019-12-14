Top five stories this week: Triple murder, snake and rodent risks, Villeneuve named filmmaker of the decade

Here are the CTV News Montreal top five stories of the week:





1. 2 children, 1 woman found dead in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood





The bodies of a woman and two children were found Wednesday morning in a home in Montreal’s east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood. Her husband had been ordered to stay away from the family home.

2. 21-year-old brutally beaten after defending his sister from a man who tried to touch her







A brutal attack in a bar in Saint-Hyacinthe, in the Montérégie, has left Anthony Seyer scarred – both physically and emotionally.

3. 16 cases of E. coli illnesses reported in Canada linked to Fresh Express brand lettuce





After an investigation, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Fresh Express brand sunflower crisp chopped kit due to an E coli outbreak in five Canadian provinces.

4. Outbreak of salmonella in six Canadian provinces linked to snakes and rodents





The people who have reported coming down with the salmonella infections all say they had been in recent direct or indirect contact with snakes, pet rats or "feeder rodents" before they got sick.

5. Denis Villeneuve named filmmaker of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association





Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has been named filmmaker of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association.