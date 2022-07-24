iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal

image.jpg

A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees, and sending debris flying.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a tornado formed in the Laurentians Saturday evening around 6:10 p.m., hitting the municipality of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard.

"Damaging winds heavily damaged dwellings and broke or uprooted numerous trees," Environment Canada said. "An analysis to determine the strength of this tornado is ongoing."

Environment Canada issued several severe thunderstorm warnings on Friday that included tornado risks.

ECCC said the tornado lasted about 15 minutes and travelled from Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard towards Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

While monitoring the tornado, several severe thunderstorms were ongoing across the province Outaouais to Cote Nord.

Hydro Quebec reported a major outage in the area affecting 3,537 customers saying the power will return in about two or three days.  

The Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard municipality is advising people in the region to avoid travel for the time being. 

Police said Sunday there were no reported injuries.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*