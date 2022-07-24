Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal

A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees, and sending debris flying.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a tornado formed in the Laurentians Saturday evening around 6:10 p.m., hitting the municipality of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard.

"Damaging winds heavily damaged dwellings and broke or uprooted numerous trees," Environment Canada said. "An analysis to determine the strength of this tornado is ongoing."

Environment Canada issued several severe thunderstorm warnings on Friday that included tornado risks.

ECCC said the tornado lasted about 15 minutes and travelled from Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard towards Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

While monitoring the tornado, several severe thunderstorms were ongoing across the province Outaouais to Cote Nord.

Hydro Quebec reported a major outage in the area affecting 3,537 customers saying the power will return in about two or three days.

The Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard municipality is advising people in the region to avoid travel for the time being.

Police said Sunday there were no reported injuries.