Tornado warning for Lachute-Saint-Jerome, severe storms in southwestern Quebec

Tornado warning issued for Lachute-Saint-Jerome

A tornado warning has been issued for a region northwest of Montreal Thursday afternoon. 

Environment Canada issued a weather alert at 2:20 p.m. for the Lachute - Saint-Jérôme region, in southwestern Quebec. The weather agency said that said it is monitoring "a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

#Tornado Warning for #Lachute #SaintJerome@CTVMontrealpic.twitter.com/ayFGbhjvew

— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) July 28, 2022

THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS

Several other regions in southwestern Quebec are also under severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday, including Montreal. 

These regions are:

  • Metro Montréal-Laval
  • Lachute-Saint-Jérôme
  • Mauricie
  • Richelieu
  • Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe
  • Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon
  • Lanaudière
  • Laurentians

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.

 

