Tornado warning for Lachute-Saint-Jerome, severe storms in southwestern Quebec
A tornado warning has been issued for a region northwest of Montreal Thursday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued a weather alert at 2:20 p.m. for the Lachute - Saint-Jérôme region, in southwestern Quebec. The weather agency said that said it is monitoring "a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."
#Tornado Warning for #Lachute #SaintJerome @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/ayFGbhjvew— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) July 28, 2022
THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS
Several other regions in southwestern Quebec are also under severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday, including Montreal.
These regions are:
- Metro Montréal-Laval
- Lachute-Saint-Jérôme
- Mauricie
- Richelieu
- Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe
- Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon
- Lanaudière
- Laurentians
-- This is a developing story that will be updated.