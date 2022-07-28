Tornado warning for Lachute-Saint-Jerome, severe storms in southwestern Quebec

A tornado warning has been issued for a region northwest of Montreal Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert at 2:20 p.m. for the Lachute - Saint-Jérôme region, in southwestern Quebec. The weather agency said that said it is monitoring "a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

#Tornado Warning for #Lachute #SaintJerome ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/ayFGbhjvew

THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS

Several other regions in southwestern Quebec are also under severe thunderstorm warnings Thursday, including Montreal.

These regions are:

Metro Montréal-Laval

Lachute-Saint-Jérôme

Mauricie

Richelieu

Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe

Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon

Lanaudière

Laurentians

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.