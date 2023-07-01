iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Tornado warning issued in western Quebec


(ECCC Quebec/Twitter)

A tornado warning is in effect for the Soulange, Lachute, Mont-Tremblant and Papineauville regions in western Quebec.

Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the advisory reads. "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet."

Anyone staying in a temporary or free-standing shelter such mobile homes, tents or vehicles is urged to leave for the nearest building.

"As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris," Environment Canada warned. 

The government agency said it's tracking a severe thunderstorm that has the potential to produce a tornado as well as damaging winds, large hail and intense rain.

Be prepared by knowing what to do during a tornado warning! ��️ Follow our warnings on https://t.co/LsccDfUK0P and via our mobile app WeatherCAN. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/3wWTDryvIB

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) July 1, 2023
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*