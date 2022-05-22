Tornado watches in effect in several Quebec regions

In the wake of the major wind and thunderstorms that battered Quebec and Ontario on Saturday night, a tornado watch has been issued in the province's Eastern Townships and other regions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that conditions are favourable for a major storm in the afternoon and evening in the Sherbrooke, Beauce and Mont-Orford-Lake Memphremagog areas.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada wrote. "Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

ECCC advises to do the following in the event of a tornado:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

A watch is one step lower than a weather warning, which has not been issued.

There remains Quebec severe thunderstorm watches in effect in Amqui-Matapedia Valley, Drummondville, Kamouraska-Riviere-du-Loup-Trois-Pistoles, Quebec City, Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe, Rimouski-Mont-Joli, Temiscouata and Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntingdon.

There is a chance of thundershowers in Montreal Sunday night, but no watches or alerts are in effect on the island.

Thunderstorms are once again forecasted for southern and central Québec (and Gaspésie) today, as well as a potential of severe weather closer to the Appalachian mountains. #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/1QJ5UU7LSe