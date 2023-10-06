Toronto man with autism, 38, missing; last seen in Montreal

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 38-year-old man who has autism.

Duane Montaque was last seen Thursday at 1 p.m. near Parc metro station in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough. He was also reportedly seen at the Concorde metro station in Laval.

He lives in Toronto, but has travelled long distances before, even going as far as Rimouski. Those close to him are worried for his safety.

Montaque is a Black man, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7” tall and weighs 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a black and white striped shirt, black and white jogging pants, black socks and shoes. He carries a turquoise backpack with yellow zippers.

Anyone with information about this disappearance can call 911 or visit their local police station.